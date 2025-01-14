Hostage families meet with Netanyahu: An agreement may be signed 'within hours'

Hostage families were told that an agreement may potentially be signed "within hours," in a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu on Tuesday.

According to the families, the emerging deal will include three phases, but the current agreements only pertain to the first stage.

The families are demanding immediate continuation between all stages of the deal and oppose waiting until the 16th day. Netanyahu expressed agreement, stating, "There is no such thing as a humanitarian pause" and committed to bringing back all hostages. However, the families stressed: "Words are not enough."

The families are urging decision-makers to avoid political considerations and warn against missing the current opportunity for a comprehensive agreement. "Don’t leave any hostage behind," they emphasized.