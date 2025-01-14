'It's in the hands of Hamas' Israeli official says of hostage deal - CNN

Israel is ready for a hostage deal, an Israeli official told CNN on Tuesday, adding that the ball was now in Hamas's court.

“We think that we’ve made all the compromises that are needed to bring a deal. It’s in the hands of Hamas, and they need to make this decision,” the official noted.

The official further affirmed that “Until Hamas will tell us how many of our hostages are alive, I don’t know how many prisoners – terrorists – will be released,” which he asserted could be "many hundreds."

Hamas reportedly agrees to draft

An earlier report on Tuesday by the Associated Press, citing two officials involved in the negotiations, claimed that Hamas has agreed to the proposed ceasefire deal in Gaza and the release of numerous hostages. People walk past a wall displaying posters of hostages, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 18, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA)

According to the report, an Israeli official noted that while progress had been made, the final details were still under discussion.