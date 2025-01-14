Gaza hostage deal: Negotiations between Israel, Hamas persist as signing delayed - source

An announcement regarding an agreed hostage deal was delayed as negotiations between mediators, senior Israeli officials, and Hamas representatives continued over the final phrasing of the deal, a knowledgeable source told The Jerusalem Post Tuesday.

The final Hamas answer has not yet arrived, Netanyahu told families of hostages earlier on Tuesday.

One of the problems in the last 24 hours is the "territorial concessions" that Hamas will make in the Gaza Strip in terms of where IDF troops will stay deployed.

An official involved in the negotiation process stated that Hamas did not deliver its response to mediators until late Tuesday evening because Israel did not submit the maps of the IDF's withdrawal from Gaza, Reuters reported.

Did Hamas pre-maturely accept conditions?

A report early Tuesday by the Associated Press, citing two officials involved in the negotiations, claimed that Hamas has agreed to the proposed ceasefire deal in Gaza and the release of numerous hostages. Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, among demonstrators calling for a hostage deal, December 14, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

According to the report, an Israeli official noted that while progress had been made, the final details were still under discussion.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.