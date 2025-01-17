Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hostage deal signed by both parties in Doha - report

By WALLA!

Representatives of Israel, Hamas, the US and Qatar have officially signed the hostage deal and Gaza ceasefire in Doha, according to a source familiar with the details. 

SpaceX Starship prototype fails in space after Texas launch
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 01:06 AM
Schumer spoke to Biden to advocate for TikTok ban delay
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 12:10 AM
Suspected terror ramming in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 11:35 PM
Smotrich met with Netanyahu to discuss hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 10:36 PM
Trump to announce Sean Curran as Secret Service director, CNN reports
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 10:19 PM
Basketball-Arena briefly closed off ahead of Paris v Maccabi Tel Aviv
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 09:35 PM
MK Deri: All disputes regarding final stages of hostage deal resolved
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 06:41 PM
Final disputes holding up Gaza ceasefire deal have been resolved
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 06:39 PM
WHO calls for international support to fund aid in Gaza after ceasefire
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 06:30 PM
US envoys working to resolve last-minute dispute over Gaza deal
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 05:41 PM
Qatar to supply Syria with 200 megawatts of electricity, PM says
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 04:40 PM
Spanish citizen kidnapped by jihadist group in Algeria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 04:39 PM
Syria ready to welcome UN forces in buffer zone with Israel
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 04:23 PM
Authorities arrest teenager for planning ISIS attacks in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 03:12 PM
Pope Francis falls and injures forearm, Vatican says
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 02:09 PM