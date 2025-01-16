Hostage release plan finalized: 33 hostages to be freed in initial phase

After months of intense negotiations, Israel is set to implement the first phase of a hostage release agreement on Sunday, January 19, 2025. This initial phase will see the release of 33 hostages over 42 days. The hostages include women, children, elderly individuals, and those with urgent medical needs.

Timeline and details

The initial phase begins with the release of three hostages on January 19. Each week, additional hostages will be freed, with a focus on women and children. The final group in this phase is expected to include long-term captives Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.

Terms of the agreement

The deal includes the controversial release of approximately 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 200 described as having “blood on their hands.” Additional terms involve increased humanitarian aid to Gaza and a phased withdrawal of IDF troops from key positions.

Names of hostages to be freed

The Bring Them Home Now poster featuring photographs of the hostages (credit: BRINGTHEMHOMENOW)

Among the hostages set for release are:

Romi Gonen (24): Abducted from a music festival in Re’im. A bright and social young woman, Gonen was taken while three of her companions were murdered.

Emily Demari (28): Taken from her home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, where she lived alone. Known as “everyone’s friend,” she is beloved by her community.

Arbel Yehud (29): Abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where she lived with her partner. Her passion for astronomy and teaching has left a lasting impression on her community.

Doron Steinbrecher (31): A veterinary nurse from Kibbutz Nahal Oz who requires daily medication for a chronic condition.

Ariel Bibas (4) and Kfir Bibas (9 months when kidnapped): The youngest hostages, abducted alongside their mother, Shiri Bibas (33), from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Their abduction, captured in a harrowing video, became one of the war’s most haunting symbols.

Liri Albag (19): A newly trained IDF observer, abducted from a shelter at Nahal Oz while still in her pajamas.

Karina Aryev (20): Another IDF observer known for her gentle nature, who was captured at Nahal Oz.

Agam Berger (20): A talented violinist and observer, also taken from Nahal Oz.

Daniela Gilboa (20): A singer-songwriter and observer captured at Nahal Oz, who appealed to her family in a video released by Hamas.

Naama Levy (20): An athletic and mentally strong observer from Nahal Oz, known for her love of sports.

Ohad Ben-Ami (55): Abducted alongside his wife, Raz, from their home in Be'eri.

Gadi Moses (80): A retired agronomist and community leader, kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Keith Siegel (65): An occupational therapist from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, known for his love of nature and family.

Ofer Calderon (53): A carpenter from Nir Oz, abducted with his children.

Eli Sherabi (52): Taken from his home in Bari. His wife and daughters were killed in the attack.

Itzik Elgart (69): A longtime resident of Nir Oz, kidnapped after being shot and attempting first aid on himself.

Shlomo Mansour (86): A Holocaust survivor and founding member of Kibbutz Kisufim.

Ohad Yahalomi (50): An environmentalist and athlete, abducted from Nir Oz.

Oded Lifshitz (83): A former journalist and human rights activist, taken from Nir Oz with his wife, who was later released.

Tzachi Idan (50): Abducted from Nahal Oz after being separated from his family.

Hisham al-Sayed (35): An Israeli Bedouin with mental health challenges, held captive since 2015.

Avera Mengistu (37): An Israeli man with mental health issues, held since crossing into Gaza in 2014.

Jordan Bibas (34): Abducted alongside his family from Nir Oz.

Shagai Dekel-Chen (36): A social entrepreneur from Kibbutz Be’eri, who established a mobile grocery store for underserved communities.

Yair Horn (46): A charismatic community member from Nir Oz, known for his humor and leadership.

Omer Wenkrat (23): Taken from the Re’im festival, despite his struggles with a chronic illness.

Sasha Trofanov (29): An Amazon engineer abducted alongside his mother, grandmother, and partner.

Eliya Cohen (27): A former event producer taken from the Re’im festival.

Or Levi (34): Abducted from a shelter with his wife, who was killed in the attack.

Mixed reactions

While families of hostages have welcomed the agreement, others criticized the release of high-security detainees. The government has stressed the necessity of the deal to bring hostages home.

The list of prisoners to be released will be published beforehand, allowing 48 hours for objections to be raised with the High Court of Justice.