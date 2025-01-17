Jerusalem Post
Shin Bet head Ronen Bar: '82% of those released in Shalit deal returned to terror activity'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Shin Bet head Ronen Bar presented data to the ministers in the security cabinet on Friday, stating that "82% of of those released in the Gilad Shalit deal in 2011 returned to terrorism," and that 15% of them carried out attacks themselves after their release in the deal, or planned the attacks.

Israel's security cabinet voted to recommend the government approve the outline for the hostage deal.

The terror activities the released prisoners, which were just over 1,000 released, engaged in activities in dealing with terrorist funds as well as aiding and providing information terrorist groups, Bar said.

IDF Lt.-Gen. Maurice Hirsch told the Post that "By 2014, 50% of those released Judea and Samaria almost immediately returned to terrorism."



