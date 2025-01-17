Jerusalem Post
PA 'ready to accept responsibility in Gaza Strip'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Palestinian Authority said on Friday evening that they're ready to take full responsibility for governing the Gaza Strip, according to Friday reports citing Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's office.

Abbas's office issued this statement shortly after a hostage release, ceasefire deal was announced.

According to the statement, "The Palestinian government has completed all preparations to assume full responsibilities in the Strip and that the government administrative and security personnel were fully prepared to carry out their tasks in order to alleviate the suffering inflicted on the Gaza population, allow displaced persons to return to their houses, restore essential services to the Strip, assume responsibility for the border crossings and help commence Gaza reconstruction." 

