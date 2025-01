The Justice Ministry published a list of 735 terrorists that will be released as part of the hostage deal following the government's approval of the deal early on Saturday morning.

Among the more familiar names is Zakaria Zubeidi, former commander of Fatah's Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Jenin.

Zubeidi was one of the prisoners involved in the 2021 Gilboa Prison break, in which six prisoners escaped from the high-security prison.