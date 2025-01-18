Jerusalem Post
Two Supreme Court judges shot dead in Tehran, Iranian judiciary says

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 18, 2025 11:32

Two Supreme Court judges were shot dead in Tehran on Saturday and another judge was wounded, the judiciary's Mizan news website reported.

It said the attacker killed himself after opening fire at the judges outside the Supreme Court. Iranian media said a bodyguard of one of judges was also wounded.

The motive for the assassination was unclear.

The judiciary identified the judges who were killed as ayatollahs Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini. Opposition websites have in the past said Moghiseh was involved in trials of people they described as political prisoners.

