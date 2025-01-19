Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

Ben-Gvir, Otzma Yehudit MKs resign from coalition, gov't

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 19, 2025 10:17

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and members from his Otzma Yehudit party submitted resignation letters from the government and coalition on Sunday, as they had previously promised if the deal was approved.

"The reckless approval of an agreement with the Hamas terror organization, which includes releasing hundreds of murderers with the blood of men, women, and children on their hands—some to Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria—represents a disgraceful surrender," The party stated. "This deal forfeits the IDF’s hard-won achievements in the war, involves withdrawing forces from Gaza, and halts the fighting in a manner that capitulates to Hamas."

Israel receives names of hostages to be released
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/19/2025 10:08 AM
Israel expects Hamas to deliver list of hostages 'at any moment'
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/19/2025 10:00 AM
IDF currently striking terror targets in the Gaza strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2025 09:40 AM
IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after ceasefire delay
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2025 09:27 AM
Netanyahu instructs not to stop fighting until Hamas gives hostage ;ost
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/19/2025 07:34 AM
Israeli forces start withdrawing from Rafah to areas along Egypt-Gaza
By REUTERS
01/19/2025 03:43 AM
State Attorney's office rejects petition against hostage deal
By BINI ASHKENAZI
01/19/2025 01:55 AM
Yemeni Houthis warn Red Sea 'hostile forces' against aggression on Yemen
By REUTERS
01/19/2025 01:14 AM
IDF declares Nitzana Border Crossing a 'closed military zone'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 11:35 PM
Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo to examine implementation of deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 11:03 PM
IDF says its prepared for ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 10:42 PM
Milei promises justice for AMIA bombing prosecutor Nisman, terror victim
By MICHAEL STARR
01/18/2025 09:01 PM
Police thwart stabbing attack at Kalandiya crossing in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 07:30 PM
Hostage and Missing Families Forum: Stop spreading rumors about hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 06:54 PM
Halevi calls for reinforcements of IDF troops in Central Command
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 06:00 PM