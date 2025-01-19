Ben-Gvir, Otzma Yehudit MKs resign from coalition, gov't

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and members from his Otzma Yehudit party submitted resignation letters from the government and coalition on Sunday, as they had previously promised if the deal was approved.

"The reckless approval of an agreement with the Hamas terror organization, which includes releasing hundreds of murderers with the blood of men, women, and children on their hands—some to Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria—represents a disgraceful surrender," The party stated. "This deal forfeits the IDF’s hard-won achievements in the war, involves withdrawing forces from Gaza, and halts the fighting in a manner that capitulates to Hamas."