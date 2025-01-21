Jerusalem Post
Gaza ceasefire to help Israel's credit rating if it persists, Moody's says

JANUARY 21, 2025 11:27

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza reduces the risks to Israel's public finances and could improve its sovereign credit rating, Moody's Ratings said on Tuesday.

The ceasefire, if adhered to, also reduces the risk the conflict could escalate, drawing in Iran, with resulting spillover effects on energy prices and global supply chains due to shipping disruption in the Red Sea, it said in a report.

Last week, Fitch's top sovereign rating analyst also said a ceasefire in the war in Gaza should be positive for Israel's under-pressure credit rating.

