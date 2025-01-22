Jerusalem Post
'There is life after death' Romi Gonen shares first post since release

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former Gaza hostage Romi Gonen, who was released as part of the hostage and ceasefire deal that went into effect on Sunday, shared her first social media post on Tuesday.

"There is life after death. I wanted to stop and take a moment to thank the people of Israel, family, and friends. The prayers and strength you sent accompanied us and helped us believe that this nightmare would eventually end," she wrote.

"We must remember that there are 94 more kidnapped people who are just dying for us to save them. The people of Israel are alive and with God's help we will continue to receive good news in the coming weeks."



