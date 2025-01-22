Jerusalem Post
Two students shot in Nashville high school shooting

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 22, 2025 20:20

Two students were shot at Antioch High School in Nashville by a fellow student on Wednesday, Metro Nashville Police confirmed. 

“Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building. Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat,” the school district said in a statement. “We will be gathering students in the auditorium and will provide information on reunification as soon as possible.”

The student shooter shot himself after the attack, police said. Parents can collect their children from the school at 3754 M'boro Pk.

IDF identifies explosive-rigged drone in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2025 07:48 PM
Lebanon arrests citizen accused of leaks to Israel's Mossad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2025 05:30 PM
Top Saudi diplomat to visit Lebanon for first time in 15 years
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 04:56 PM
Moroccan man arrested in Naples for planning attack on Jews, police say
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2025 04:47 PM
Israel Katz to begin selection process for new IDF chief of staff
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/22/2025 04:25 PM
Ukraine says Russia attacked energy facilities 1,200 times since 2022
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 01:34 PM
UK's Prince Harry calls for police investigation after Murdoch paper's apology
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 01:32 PM
Iran has about 200 kg of uranium enriched to near bomb-grade, Grossi says
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 01:12 PM
Over 12 people suffer from smoke inhalation in Jerusalem fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2025 12:57 PM
Delta set to resume flights to Tel Aviv beginning in April
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2025 12:50 PM
Herzog meets with Zelensky at Davos World Economic Forum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2025 12:14 PM
Russia sees small window of opportunity for agreements with Trump administration, Ryabkov says
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 11:39 AM
Security forces target over ten terrorists in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2025 10:46 AM
EU's Kallas: the only language Putin speaks is strength
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 10:33 AM
Iran's petroleum distribution company reports accident at oil reservoirs, Tasnim reports
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 10:18 AM