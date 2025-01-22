Two students shot in Nashville high school shooting

Two students were shot at Antioch High School in Nashville by a fellow student on Wednesday, Metro Nashville Police confirmed.

“Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building. Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat,” the school district said in a statement. “We will be gathering students in the auditorium and will provide information on reunification as soon as possible.”

The student shooter shot himself after the attack, police said. Parents can collect their children from the school at 3754 M'boro Pk.