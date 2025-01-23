US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an order related to the declassification of files on the assassinations of former president John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr., an aide to Trump said.
Trump signs order to declassify files on JFK, MLK assassinations
By REUTERS01/23/2025 10:36 PM
By REUTERS01/23/2025 10:33 PM
By REUTERS01/23/2025 10:32 PM
By REUTERS01/23/2025 09:06 PM
By REUTERS01/23/2025 08:45 PM
By REUTERS01/23/2025 07:02 PM
By REUTERS01/23/2025 05:36 PM
By REUTERS01/23/2025 05:25 PM
By REUTERS01/23/2025 03:18 PM
By REUTERS01/23/2025 12:55 PM
By EFRAT FORSHER01/23/2025 10:02 AM