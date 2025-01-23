Jerusalem Post
Trump says not sure US should be spending anything on NATO

By REUTERS

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was not sure the US should be spending anything on NATO, telling reporters the US was protecting NATO members, but they were "not protecting us."

Trump has long demanded that other members of the transatlantic alliance spend more of the gross domestic product on defense after years of not meeting the NATO target of 2%.

Trump has said members of the military alliance should spend 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense – a huge increase from the current 2% goal and a level that no NATO country, including the United States, currently achieves.

Saudi foreign minister to visit Damascus on Friday, Syrian official says
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 10:36 PM
Trump says he wants to meet immediately with Russia's Putin
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 10:33 PM
Trump signs order to declassify files on JFK, MLK assassinations
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 10:27 PM
Boko Haram militants kill at least 20 in Nigeria's Borno state
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 09:06 PM
US judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship order
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 08:45 PM
Trump to Davos: 'Ceasefire wouldn't have happened without us'
By HANNAH SARISOHN
01/23/2025 07:24 PM
US Senate advances nomination of Trump CIA director pick
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 07:02 PM
Saudi Arabia is optimistic about Lebanon under reforms, Saudi FM says
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 05:36 PM
Hezbollah says Israel has to completely withdraw from Lebanon
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 05:25 PM
IDF dismantles Hezbollah weapons stores, infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2025 05:25 PM
Jordan's FM to Davos: We cannot afford another war in the West Bank
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 03:18 PM
German opposition leader calls for migration crackdown
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 12:55 PM
Terrorists threw molotov cocktail on Lev HaShomron Highway on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2025 10:05 AM
Police arrest 17-year-old for vandalising MK Goldknopf's home
By EFRAT FORSHER
01/23/2025 10:02 AM
Police investigate murder in Acre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2025 09:58 AM