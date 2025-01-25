Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US renewing membership in anti-abortion pact

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 25, 2025 02:48

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday the United States was renewing its membership in an international accord that critics say aims to limit abortion access for millions of women and girls around the world.

"Today, the United States informed signatories of the Geneva Consensus Declaration of our intent to rejoin immediately," Rubio said in a statement late on Friday.

The Geneva Consensus Declaration (GCD) was co-sponsored by the United States, Brazil, Uganda, Egypt, Hungary, and Indonesia in 2020.

 

Mexico refuses US deportation flight, sources say
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 02:45 AM
UN suspends movements in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 02:31 AM
Large drop in number of aid trucks entering Gaza on Friday
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 01:39 AM
Israel to UN: Palestinian relief agency UNRWA must leave Jerusalem
By REUTERS
01/24/2025 10:58 PM
Three-story building collapses in central Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 10:04 PM
IDF operated against terror threats in the Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 09:32 PM
Release of hostages expected to occur before Saturday evening - official
By WALLA!
01/24/2025 08:42 PM
Prison Service prepares for release of imprisoned terrorists
By WALLA!
01/24/2025 08:35 PM
Israel is preparing to receive hostages, will provide prisoners list
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 07:23 PM
Yemen's Houthis to release dozens of prisoners on Saturday, group says
By REUTERS
01/24/2025 06:46 PM
NYPD seek man who broke into synagogue basement and stole liquor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 06:35 PM
IDF destroys Hezbollah observation posts, weapons facility
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 06:14 PM
US Treasury Department lifts sanctions on West Bank Israeli settlers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 06:09 PM
Hamas terrorist org. announces deaths of two senior officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 04:34 PM
IDF announces plans to demolish home of terrorist in Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 04:26 PM