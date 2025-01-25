US renewing membership in anti-abortion pact

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday the United States was renewing its membership in an international accord that critics say aims to limit abortion access for millions of women and girls around the world.

"Today, the United States informed signatories of the Geneva Consensus Declaration of our intent to rejoin immediately," Rubio said in a statement late on Friday.

The Geneva Consensus Declaration (GCD) was co-sponsored by the United States, Brazil, Uganda, Egypt, Hungary, and Indonesia in 2020.