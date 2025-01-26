Jerusalem Post
Trump administration memo tells USAID to put 'America First' in reviewing foreign aid

By REUTERS

The Trump administration urged US Agency for International Development (USAID) workers to join the effort to transform how Washington allocates aid around the world in line with Trump’s “America First” policy. It threatened "disciplinary action" for any staff ignoring the administration's orders.

A sharply-worded memo sent on Saturday to more than 10,000 staff at USAID offered further guidance to Friday’s “stop-work” directive that effectively put a sweeping freeze on US foreign aid worldwide. The memo, reviewed by Reuters, laid out expectations for the workforce on how to achieve Trump’s goals.

USAID and the White House National Security Council (NSC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.

