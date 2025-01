The New York Times accused the IDF of "roughing up" reporter Aaron Boxerman on Saturday evening as they were interviewing individuals at an event celebrating the release of a Hamas terrorist.

The American outlet claimed that a soldier "used the muzzle of his loaded rifle to strike" Boxerman and "hit him in the rib cage, leaving a large bruise."

At the event, held in honor of Hamas member Ashraf Zughayer, the IDF allegedly "roughed up" several attendees and detained one, the Times reported.