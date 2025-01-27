Brother of hostage: Voting against a ceasefire deal is a vote ‘to kill my brother’

A vote against the hostage deal is akin to a vote to “kill my brother,” Yotam Cohen, brother of hostage IDF soldier Nimrod Cohen, said in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday.

The comment was directed at former minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who voted against the deal. Ben-Gvir attempted to respond to Cohen, and a vocal argument erupted.

Ben-Gvir later said in response to a different family member of a hostage, “How much blood will the deal cost us?” This led to another uproar in the committee. Ben-Gvir exited soon after.