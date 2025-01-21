Father of hostage to meet with Karim Khan to pressure Netanyahu over hostage deal - KAN

Father of hostage Nimrod Cohen is set to meet International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan on Tuesday to convince him to use the arrest warrants issued by the ICC in November to advance the implementation of the second phase of the hostage deal, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported.

Israel's public broadcaster further noted that Cohen had previously met with members of Khan's staff.

The meeting comes in light of statements made by the prime minister himself regarding possible ceasefire violations and the continuation of the fighting in the Gaza Strip, the report noted.

Additionally, numerous coalition members have said it is important to return to fighting after the first phase, with some threatening to resign if the war doesn't continue.

In mid-January, Cohen made a statement referring to the arrest warrants issued by the ICC against Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant at a Knesset Constitution Committee meeting. Nimrod Cohen. (credit: COHEN FAMILY)

“I support international law since the State of Israel and the coalition propping it up betrayed this country," he noted.

"Crimes against IDF soldiers"

“I, as the father of a hostage, a daughter in active duty, and a son in reserves, support the arrest warrants against Netanyahu because not only is he committing war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, he is committing them against IDF soldiers by prolonging this pointless war. Four hundred soldiers have already been killed in Gaza. If these warrants serve to push Netanyahu to a complete deal, I will do that.”

Nimrod Cohen, 20, was kidnapped from the Gaza border area to the Gaza Strip on October 7.

The second phase of the deal is meant to be negotiated between Israel and Hamas on the 16th day of the ceasefire via mediators in order to ensure that the deal remains intact and the transition between phases will be smooth.