The IDF fired warning shots at suspects who posed a threat to troops in various areas throughout the Gaza Strip, the military said on Tuesday.

The IDF urged Gaza residents not to approach the troops deployed in the area.

"The IDF is determined to fully uphold the terms of the agreement to secure the return of the hostages, is prepared for any scenario, and will continue to take all necessary actions to eliminate any immediate threat to IDF soldiers," the military's statement read.