Britain's royal family welcomes newest member as Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby Athena

The royal family gained a new member on Wednesday, per Buckingham Palace's announcement that Princess Beatrice gave birth to baby Athena weeks before the young royal was expected to make an appearance.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12.57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," the palace said in a statement. "The baby was born weighing four pounds and five ounces.

"Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

Britain's Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church, as the Royals take residence at the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain December 25, 2023. (credit: Chris Radburn/Reuters)

The family

Beatrice, 36, married property developer Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020. The couple already have one daughter, Sienna, who was born in September 2021. Mapelli Mozzi also has a son called Wolfie, 8, from a previous relationship.

Beatrice is the ninth-in-line to the throne and the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Mozzi shared the news on Instagram, along with a photo of baby Athena covering her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edo Mapelli Mozzi (@edomapellimozzi)

"We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her," the proud father shared. "Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena."

"A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time. "