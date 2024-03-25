UK Chief Rabbi's prayer sparks Kate Middleton's ancestry mystery amid cancer fight

As the UK's Chief Rabbi prays for the recovery of the Princesses of Wales, due to cancer, The Jerusalem Post has revisited a conundrum about Kate Middleton's religious background.

"Now that Shabbat has concluded, I join people throughout the UK and across the globe in expressing my sadness in learning that the Princess of Wales is battling cancer and I extend heartfelt wishes to her for a ‘refuah shelema’ – a swift and complete recovery," Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis wrote on Saturday night on social media.

Kensington Palace revealed on January 17 2024 that Middleton had undergone planned abdominal surgery for a non-cancerous condition, leading to the postponement of her public engagements until after Easter, amid widespread speculation and media attention regarding her health. However, on March 22, Middleton announced via a BBC Studios video message that post-operative tests had unfortunately detected cancer, and she had been undergoing chemotherapy since late February.

The question about the royal's Jewish connection

So is Middleton Jewish? This speculation has led to a series of investigations, some more bizarre than others, but all seeking to uncover the truth behind the Princesses' ancestry.

In a notably odd twist, the Iranian news agency Mehr claimed in 2013 that Middleton was indeed Jewish, suggesting her marriage to Prince William was part of a cover-up. This sensational claim from the agency, known for its outlandish reports, was met with widespread skepticism.

"The truth is that the Royal Family’s new bride is a Jew," Mehr wrote in 2013. "Although in the wedding ceremony it was pretended that Kate Middleton is Christian but this lady’s family roots show that she is considered a Sephardic Jew from her mother’s side. Moreover the timing of the wedding and the way it was held which was based on Jewish culture verify the evidences," Mehr claimed. Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Northern Ireland, October 6, 2022. (credit: Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS)

"Kate’s mother was surnamed Goldsmith before marrying Kate’s father. According to Jewish laws if a mother is a Jew, her children will be Jews, too. Therefore Kate Middleton is a Sephardic Jew and her children will be Jews based on the Jewish law," the report said.

Adding to the narrative, a 2021 article by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) provided insight into the status of Jews in Iran, indirectly highlighting how global narratives about Jewish identity can intersect in unexpected ways, even involving members of the British Royal Family.

A deeper dive into Middleton's family history by Families.com put the speculation to rest. Focusing on Middleton's mother, Carole Goldsmith, the investigation revealed that the family has been married in Christian churches for generations, firmly establishing their Christian faith and debunking any rumors of Jewish ancestry.