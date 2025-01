Agam Berger was released from Hamas captivity in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip and transferred to the Red Cross, the military said on Thursday, adding that the vehicle was making its way to IDF troops and Shin Bet in the Gaza Strip.

This comes as part of the release that will include Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehoud as well as five Thai nationals.

Agam Berger, an IDF observation soldier was kidnapped from Nahal Oz on October 7.