Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia may need to expand and upgrade its nuclear arsenal to counter the West, diplomat says

By REUTERS

Russia may need to expand and upgrade its nuclear arsenal, already the world's largest, to counter the threat it faces from the West, a Russian diplomat said in an article published on Thursday.

"In the emerging realities, it is no longer possible to talk about strategic (nuclear) stability in its classical bilateral context," Russian Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov told International Affairs, a Russian journal.

He said an arms race was underway and that there were now various countries developing missile technology.

"It is possible that in the current conditions of confrontation with the West with its open policy of inflicting strategic damage on Russia, we may face the question of moving away from limiting nuclear and missile arsenals in favor of their quantitative and qualitative increase," he said.

Yamam forces kill wanted terrorist in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 04:36 PM
Uganda confirms outbreak of Ebola in capital Kampala, one dead
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 04:00 PM
Church of England bishop retires after sexual assault allegations - spokesperson
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 03:08 PM
Israel reprimands mediators over chaotic release of hostages
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/30/2025 01:10 PM
IAF intercepts Hezbollah drone launched at Israeli territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 12:16 PM
Man shot dead in Sweden ahead of court verdict over Koran burning
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 11:31 AM
Terrorist who kidnapped Naama Levy killed in IDF strike four months ago
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 11:12 AM
Red Cross en route to Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehoud in Khan Yunis
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/30/2025 11:00 AM
Iran's foreign minister to visit Qatar, meet Hamas officials
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 10:03 AM
Red Cross en route to Agam Berger ahead of release from Hamas captivity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 09:37 AM
Rocket alerts sound in Ghajar, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 08:46 AM
Petition submitted to High Court regarding revelation of ceasefire deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 07:49 AM
Sisi: Palestinian state is only path to regional stability
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 07:47 AM
IAF aircraft strikes in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 07:25 AM
Takeoffs, landings halted at Ronald Reagan National Airport
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 04:30 AM