Rafah Crossing to re-open Friday, ahead of shcedule

The Rafah border crossing situated in the southern Gaza Strip is set to be opened on Friday for the exit of 50 wounded Palestinians who have received security clearance from the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

The crossing will be operated by European inspectors of the European Union Border Assistance Mission to Rafah (EU BAM) and Gazans unaffiliated with Hamas.

The border crossing was supposed to be opened on Sunday, day 14 of the hostage-ceasefire deal. However, due to the release of hostages on Thursday, which was not in the original agreement, the opening was rescheduled for Friday.