'Hamas held Emily in UNRWA facilities': Emily Damari's mother tells British prime minister

Emily Damari, a now 28-year-old British-Israeli, was released from Hamas captivity two weeks ago with Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, AMICHAI STEIN
Updated: JANUARY 31, 2025 17:54
British-Israeli former hostage Emily Damari poses for a photo with her mother, Mandy, after being released from Gaza where she was held since the deadly October 7 2023 attack by Hamas, at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on January 21, 2025. (photo credit: Damari family/Handout via REUTERS)
British-Israeli former hostage Emily Damari poses for a photo with her mother, Mandy, after being released from Gaza where she was held since the deadly October 7 2023 attack by Hamas, at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on January 21, 2025.
(photo credit: Damari family/Handout via REUTERS)

Former hostage Emily Damari's mother, Mandy, spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday, and told him that Hamas held Emily in UNRWA facilities while she was in captivity.

"Hamas held Emily in UNRWA facilities and denied her access to medical treatment after shooting her twice," Mandy told Starmer. "It's a miracle she survived, and we need to get aid to the remaining hostages now."

Emily released from Hamas captivity

Emily Damari, a now 28-year-old British-Israeli, was released from Hamas captivity two weeks ago with Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher.

RELEASED HOSTAGE Emily Damari is reunited with her mother, Mandy, on Sunday. Instead of ‘restoring’ our nation to its pre-October 7 state, let’s repair and refine it, says the writer. (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)
RELEASED HOSTAGE Emily Damari is reunited with her mother, Mandy, on Sunday. Instead of ‘restoring’ our nation to its pre-October 7 state, let’s repair and refine it, says the writer. (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

Damari was abducted from her Kfar Aza apartment along with 37 other residents of her kibbutz on October 7.

Damari's friend Bar Kislev told Israel's Channel 12 that she saw Damari's vehicle being driven around the kibbutz at 11 am on the day of the invasion.

The terrorists "shot [her] in the hand," and was "injured by shrapnel in her leg, blindfolded, bundled into the back of her own car, and drive back to Gaza," according to Mandy.

Danielle Greyman-Kennard contributed to this article.



Related Tags
Hamas
hostage
Keir Starmer
Gaza hostages
UNRWA Headline
Hostage Deal