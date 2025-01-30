Watch: Emily Damari captures moment Agam Berger en route to hospital

Former Hamas hostage Emily Damari, 27, posted to her Instagram story on Thursday showing the military helicopter that was carrying newly released hostage Agam Berger to the hospital for medical treatment, Maariv reported.

In the story, Damari, who was released from Hamas captivity during the first hostage release with other former hostages Doron Steinbrecher and Romi Gonen, wrote, "Agami! So happy that you are home! And soon, God willing, with Keith [Siegel], Gali and Zivi [Berman]," and tagged Keith Siegel's daughter, Shir Siegel, and the official Instagram page for Ziv and Gal.

Emily begged for Keith to be released before her

Damari asked her Hamas captors if Siegel could be released in her place. Keith Siegel. (credit: Bring Them Home Now)

She reportedly made this request after being informed that she was to be released and that Siegel, 65, was not going to be let go with her. The report indicated that this was likely due to Siegel being in worse condition than Damari.

Those holding Damari, however, did not have the power to grant her request, as the list of specific hostages to be released was approved by senior officials in the terror organization.

The report also revealed that Damari, who lost two fingers in the October 7 attack, was held with Siegel, at least prior to her release, and presented new evidence confirming his survival, the most recent being a Hamas propaganda video released last April.