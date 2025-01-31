Israel hands over list of terrorists set to be released to Hamas

Israel handed over the list of terrorists set to be released on Saturday after the three hostages are released, Army Radio reported Friday night.

Among these terrorists, 150 will be released to Gaza. Seven of the 150 were serving life sentences and will be deported to Gaza, while the rest of the 150 are originally from there. According to the report, the Gazans were arrested after October 7 during IDF ground operations in Gaza.

שחרור המחבלים הצפוי מחר: לאחר שחרורם של שלושת החטופים משבי חמאס, ישראל צפויה לשחרר 183 מחבלים:150 מהם ישוחררו לרצועת עזה (מהם 7 אסירי עולם שמגורשים לעזה, והיתר תושבי עזה במקור - רובם כאלה שנעצרו ע״י צה״ל בתמרון הקרקעי ברצועה אחרי 7 באוקטובר). 32 משתחררים לשטחי יו״ש. ומחבל… pic.twitter.com/pNAgR46vn8 — דורון קדוש | Doron Kadosh (@Doron_Kadosh) January 31, 2025

Thirty-two will be released in the West Bank, and one terrorist, an Egyptian citizen, will be sent to Egypt.

Among the list of terrorists that will be released are Shadi Amori, who took part in planning the bus bomb attack at the Megiddo Junction in 2002, killing 17 people; Ashraf Abu Sarur, who killed Sgt. Shahar Vekret, an IDF soldier, near Rachel's tomb in 2000; and Ahmed Aslam, a Fatah terrorist who killed a couple, Avi and Avital Wolanski, in 2002. Palestinians man a burning barricade on the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City as they fight violent clashes with Israeli Border Police following the second Friday noon prayers in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan during the Second Intifada. December 8, 2000. (credit: REUTERS)

Who are the terrorists?

Shadi Amori was one of the planners behind the bombing attack on June 5, 2002, when a Palestinian suicide bomber drove up to the 830 Egged bus that was traveling from Tel Aviv to Tiberias on Highway 65, and at 7:15 a.m., the bomb detonated in the car next to the fuel tank of the bus, causing a huge explosion.

The terrorist attack killed 13 soldiers and four civilians.

On November 10, 2000, during the Second Intifada, Ashraf Abu Sarur shot and killed Sgt. Shahar Vekret near Rachel's Tomb at the entrance of Bethlehem.

On August 5, 2002, Ahmed Aslam opened fire at a car that was traveling on the Ramallah-Nablus road near Eli in the West Bank, killing Avi Wolanski and his wife Avital, and also wounding one of their children, who was three at the time of the attack.

A terrorist cell that was associated with Arafat's Fatah movement, Martyrs of the Palestinian Popular Army, claimed responsibility for the attack.