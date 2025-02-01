IDF dispersed celebratory gatherings for prisoners in joint operation

The IDF's West Bank division and the Civil Administration conducted a joint operation with the Shin Bet, Israel Prison Service, and the Border Police to ensure that there would be no celebratory gatherings for the prisoners who are being released on Saturday as part of the hostage, ceasefire agreement, the IDF announced in a joint Saturday statement.

On Thursday, violent riots erupted in the Binyamin Brigade region, where rioters threw Molotov cocktails and stones at Israeli security forces. The troops responded with warning shots, and the rioters dispersed.

The IDF said that they will "maintain zero tolerance for disturbances and expressions of support for Hamas."