State Attorney opens criminal investigation into Sara Netanyahu

The State Attorney will be opening a criminal investigation into Sara Netanyahu, its office announced Sunday.

MK Naama Lazimi's office was informed that the criminal investigation would be opened after her request to investigate the actions of Sara Netanyahu's Uvda program.

Lazimi said, "The prime minister's wife is a convicted criminal. I will not remain silent, I will not let up, and I will not let this affair be buried. Justice will be done, we will make sure it happens."

Lazimi stated that opening a criminal investigation into Sara Netanyahu is "important for parliamentary oversight, the justice system, and the rule of law."

She added that the prime minister's wife is "a convicted felon, and, as witnessed in the investigation [into "Uvda"], acted to harm prosecution officials and discredit a witness - very serious offenses for which she must be brought to justice." The State Attorney's letter to MK Naama Lazimi's office informing the start of criminal investigations into Sara Netanyahu, February 2, 2025. (credit: MK Naama Lazimi spokeswoman)

According to the screenshot of a letter published by Lazimi's office, the State Attorney informed her on January 30 that the investigation would be opened.

Background into Uvda

A special investigation allegedly exposed various issues with the prime minister's entourage, including that Sara Netanyahu deliberately created a system to harass witnesses against Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as harassing political players who were perceived as negative for the prime minister's ongoing criminal investigations.

Some of these political players included Avigdor Lieberman and Gideon Sa'ar, as well as prosecutors in the criminal investigation cases.