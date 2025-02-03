Lapid: 'There is no reason not to move forward with the next phase of the deal'

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Monday, ahead of the negotiations of the second phase of the hostage deal, that there are no political obstacles that should prevent the Israeli government from completing it.

He made the comments during a visit to Kibbutz Nir Oz, calling it “one of the symbols of the massacre.”

“I am standing here in Kibbutz Nir Oz. This past Saturday, Yarden Bibas returned home after 487 days in captivity. For part of that time, he was held in a cage, beaten, and tortured. We do not know the fate of his wife, Shiri, or their children, Kfir and Ariel,” Lapid said.

“We owe it to the hostages and the murdered to ensure that this place does not become a desolate memorial to the dead. It must be a place of hope and rebuilding,” he added.

Lapid emphasized the urgency of continuing the hostage deal. “The first thing that must happen is that all the hostages return home, every last one of them,” he said. “It is important to clarify before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with US President Donald Trump—Netanyahu has a safety net from the opposition for the hostage deal at every stage.

"There is no reason not to move forward with the next phase of the deal. The agreement has overwhelming support among the people and within Israel’s political system. The deal will not bring down the government. Netanyahu knows he can come to me without fearing the political consequences. Without Trump and his commitment, it is doubtful we would have seen the hostages alive.”

At Kibbutz Nir Oz, one in four residents was either murdered or kidnapped. Of the kibbutz’s 400 homes, only about six remained intact, with no one abducted from them. Netanyahu has yet to visit the kibbutz.

Israeli MKs threaten to leave if deal goes through

Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli threatened to resign over the confirmation of the hostage deal on January 16.

Otzma Yehudit MKs, including former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, announced on January 19 that they would be leaving the coalition, which took effect on January 21.

Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich stated on January 19 that the first phase of the hostage deal was "unavoidable" and explained that he would stay in government as part of a "national responsibility for victory and security."