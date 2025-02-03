Beitar Jerusalem wears orange jerseys calling for the Bibas' return home

Jerusalem's soccer team, Beitar Jerusalem, will be playing against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Monday night in new orange jerseys to emphasize the call for the return of the rest of the Bibas family.

"The Beitar Jerusalem soccer team will take the field Monday night for a 'Winner' League match against Maccabi Tel Aviv at Bloomfield Stadium wearing a unique orange match uniform with one crucial message: Bring back the Bibas family and all the hostages in Gaza - every last one," the team wrote on their Instagram.

"486 days after the horrific events of October 7, we do not forget and will not give up on our brothers and sisters in Gaza. We continue to demand that Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir be returned home as soon as possible. We stand and support Yarden Bibas, hoping for good news to come. Am Yisrael Chai."

The Bibas family was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7 from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz after they invaded southern Israel. Yarden was separated from Shiri and their kids and was released on Saturday during the hostage deal.

In November 2023, Hamas claimed that Shiri and the kids were killed in Gaza and blamed the IDF for their deaths. Their fate is currently unknown.