Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Beitar Jerusalem wears orange jerseys calling for the Bibas' return home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Jerusalem's soccer team, Beitar Jerusalem, will be playing against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Monday night in new orange jerseys to emphasize the call for the return of the rest of the Bibas family.

"The Beitar Jerusalem soccer team will take the field Monday night for a 'Winner' League match against Maccabi Tel Aviv at Bloomfield Stadium wearing a unique orange match uniform with one crucial message: Bring back the Bibas family and all the hostages in Gaza - every last one," the team wrote on their Instagram.

"486 days after the horrific events of October 7, we do not forget and will not give up on our brothers and sisters in Gaza. We continue to demand that Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir be returned home as soon as possible. We stand and support Yarden Bibas, hoping for good news to come. Am Yisrael Chai."

The Bibas family was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7 from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz after they invaded southern Israel. Yarden was separated from Shiri and their kids and was released on Saturday during the hostage deal. 

In November 2023, Hamas claimed that Shiri and the kids were killed in Gaza and blamed the IDF for their deaths. Their fate is currently unknown.

Trump says there are no guarantees Gaza ceasefire will hold
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 08:28 PM
Netanyahu to propose addressing peace with Saudi Arabia, Iran with Trump
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 08:10 PM
Syrian president says Kurdish-led SDF voices readiness to hand over arms
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 07:50 PM
Netanyahu to extend Washington visit, to return to Israel Saturday
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 07:36 PM
Security forces kill three, arrest 50 terrorists in Tulkarm, West BanK
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 07:33 PM
Rubio made acting administrator of USAID, ABC reports
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 06:53 PM
IDF files indictment against suspects in terrorist murder of 12-year-old
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 06:12 PM
Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico for one month, says talks to continue
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 05:51 PM
Syria says will hold to account perpetrators of attack that killed 20
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 05:06 PM
IDF demolish house of Jenin Palestinian who killed one Israeli soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 04:55 PM
US Senate committee votes Tuesday on Gabbard for intel post, source says
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 04:39 PM
Ben-Gvir associate summoned to testify by police internal investigation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 04:33 PM
Dana Gas says production at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field to continue
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 04:24 PM
Police-Com. is in the US to promote cooperation with US law enforcement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 04:08 PM
Smotrich: Deal with Saudi Arabia impossible if demand Palestinian state
By AMICHAI STEIN
02/03/2025 04:00 PM