Trump says there is 'great interest' in TikTok

By REUTERS

 US President Donald Trump on Monday said there is a lot of interest in TikTok, as his administration seeks to broker a sale of the popular app.

"GREAT INTEREST IN TIKTOK! Would be wonderful for China, and all concerned," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The app's fate has been up in the air since a law requiring its Chinese owner ByteDance to either sell it on national security grounds or face a ban took effect on Jan. 19.

Trump, after taking office on Jan. 20, signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of the law.

