Trump administration sued over order banning transgender healthcare for minors

Families of transgender children on Tuesday asked a federal court to block President Donald Trump's order to end all federal funding or support for healthcare that aids gender transitions for people younger than 19.

In a lawsuit filed against the Trump administration in Maryland federal court, the families, who are represented by Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union, allege that the order discriminates against transgender people and goes beyond Trump's authority as president.

As a result of the order, the lawsuit said, hospitals across the country have already begun canceling appointments for gender transition treatments. Details about how far the order will reach and how it will be enforced were not immediately clear.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.