Trump to ban transgender girls, women from female sports events, White House official says

By REUTERS

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday effectively banning transgender girls and women from participating in female sports events in schools and colleges, a White House official said.

The order, entitled "Keeping Men out of Women's Sports," would fulfill a pledge Trump made during the 2024 presidential campaign. It was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Trump's administration has taken aim broadly at transgender rights since taking office. Officials have already started taking steps to remove at least one transgender service member from the US military, and have turned away transgender applicants, according to an emergency legal filing.

 

