Hamas ready for talks with Trump administration, Hamas official tells RIA

The Palestinian Hamas movement is ready to establish contact and hold talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump, Russia's RIA state news agency cited a senior Hamas official as saying in remarks published early on Wednesday.

"We are ready for contact and talks with the Trump administration," RIA cited senior Hamas Politburo member Mousa Abu Marzouk as saying.

"In the past, we did not object to contacts with the administration of (former US President Joe) Biden, Trump or any other US administration, and we are open to talks with all international parties."

It was not clear when RIA interviewed Marzouk, who was visiting Moscow on Monday for talks with the Russian foreign ministry.