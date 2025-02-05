Israel's shekel flat after Trump says US targeting Gaza Strip takeover

Israel's shekel was largely flat against the dollar on Wednesday, but its bonds edged slightly higher, after US President Donald Trump said his country would like to take over the Gaza Strip.

The shekel was trading at 3.56 versus the dollar, a change of 0.06% from Tuesday's close by 0822 GMT. Israeli and Lebanese sovereign bonds were flat to higher, while those of Jordan and Egypt were flat to lower.

"Markets are treating Trump's announced intention to take over the Gaza Strip and evacuate Palestinians to neighboring countries with skepticism," said Francesco Pesole, an FX strategist with ING, adding that Trump's comments that the US could deploy troops were "risk-off, oil-positive and dollar-positive, as Arab nations should firmly oppose the move."

Israel's economy has largely weathered the war, while Lebanon's defaulted dollar bonds returned around 100% last year as investors anticipated the Middle East conflict weakening armed group Hezbollah.