Trump order seeks to ban transgender women and girls from female sports

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday attempting to exclude transgender girls and women from female sports, a directive that supporters say will restore fairness but critics say infringes on the rights of a tiny minority of athletes.

The order directs the Department of Justice to ban transgender girls and women from participating in female school sports under Trump's interpretation of Title IX, a law against sex discrimination in education.

"The war on women's sports is over," Trump said at a signing ceremony with dozens of women and girls aligned behind him.

"My administration will not stand by and watch men beat and batter female athletes."