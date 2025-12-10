'Wrong empathy'? Turkish and Arab students say camp visits spark fear for their own safety - study
New research argues memorials shape which emotions are deemed “legitimate,” highlighting tensions over empathy and belonging.
Dr Mohammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa (front), Secretary General of the Muslim World League leads prayers next to the memorial monument in the former German Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.
ByJERUSALEM POST STAFF