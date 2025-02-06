Military court sentences IDF reservist who abused detainees in Sde Teiman

The military court sentenced an IDF reservist who abused detainees in Sde Teiman to seven months imprisonment in addition to imprisonment on probation and demotion to private, the military said on Thursday.

The accused who admitted to his actions, was sentenced for punching detainees and hitting them with his weapons while they were bound and blindfolded.

Footage captured on accused's cellphone

The military further noted that such acts were conducted in the surroundings of other soldiers who called on the accused to stop. Footage of such accused was captured on the accused's cellphone.

Soldiers lock a gate from the inside at Sde Teiman detention facility, after Israeli military police arrived at the site as part of an investigation into the suspected abuse of a Palestinian detainee, near Beersheba, in southern Israel, July 29, 2024. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

"The actions of the accused are severe and grave, and IDF soldiers are obligated to use the power entrusted to them in accordance with IDF values and orders at all times, and especially in times of war," the IDF's statement read.

In July, an investigation was opened into the soldier for possible abuse of Palestinian detainees in the Sde Teiman facility.