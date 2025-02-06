Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Rubio says people will have to relocate in 'interim' while Gaza is rebuilt

By REUTERS

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that Gaza currently is "not habitable" due to dangers such as unexploded weapons, and that people would have to live elsewhere while the area is rebuilt.

Rubio, answering a reporter's question during a visit to the Dominican Republic, encouraged other countries to step forward and offer to help rebuild Gaza, but did not say whether Palestinians would be able to return to the area under a proposal by US President Donald Trump to take over and develop the Gaza Strip.

"I think that's just a realistic reality, that in order to fix a place like that, people are going to have to live somewhere else in the interim," Rubio said.

US State Dept approves possible sale of military services to Kuwait
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 10:13 PM
Trump: I will not rest until every hostage is returned
By AMICHAI STEIN
02/06/2025 06:49 PM
Amir Ohana will boycott swearing in of Supreme Court Justice Isaac Amit
By TAL SHALEV
02/06/2025 05:55 PM
IDF arrests terrorists in Tammum area of West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 05:35 PM
IDF troops destroy explosive-production facility in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 02:35 PM
Released hostage Gadi Moses discharged from hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 12:55 PM
UK will oppose any effort to displace Palestinians, minister says
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 12:50 PM
Spain rejects Israel's suggestion it should accept Gazans
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 10:17 AM
China says Gaza is not political bargaining chip
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 10:00 AM
Katz appoints Itamar Graf as Defense Ministry deputy Director-General
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 09:32 AM
Woman dies of suspected hypothermia in Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 07:57 AM
US top diplomat Rubio will not attend G20 meet in South Africa
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 05:37 AM
Malaysia says forced displacement of Palestinians is ethnic cleansing
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 03:20 AM
'Altitude issue' during Washington plane crash US Defense Secretary says
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 03:18 AM
State Dept says US government vessels can transit Panama Canal for free
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 03:17 AM