Netanyahu: ‘We must listen carefully’ to Trump’s Gaza plan

US President Donald Trump’s plan for the US to control Gaza is “worth listening very carefully to,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Netanyahu, who has previously stricken down international attempts to see the Palestinian Authority take over the enclave, described the plan as "the first original idea that has come up in years."

The statement also addressed his recent meeting with Congressional and Senate leaders, which saw discussions on Iran's attempts to secure nuclear weapons and the need for Hamas to be destroyed.

"Everyone expressed enormous appreciation for Israel's great achievements," Netanyahu said. "I said that we are changing the face of the Middle East, and they simply saluted that." Damage and fires due to rocket hits from Gaza at Beeri Forest (credit: Yossi Ifergan/KKL-JNF Photo Archive)

Netanyahu told the leaders that Israel's "strength comes from our people and from our brave soldiers, and from our belief and understanding that we are fighting for thousands of years of Jewish history and for our right to have our own state in the Middle East, in our historical homeland."

Trump's plans for Gaza

Trump's ideas for the future of Gaza have been met with significant backlash - most notably his call to evacuate Palestinians from the enclave and relocate them to Egypt and Jordan.

Both Iran and Hamas condemned the proposal, with Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei claiming that it "a continuation of the Zionist regime's (Israel) plan to completely wipe out the Palestinian people."

Trump told The Jerusalem Post earlier this week that his plans will leave the Gaza Strip to Egypt, Jordan, and other countries in the region, where "one or several [relocation] sites will be built."

While Middle Eastern nations would be expected to finance the reconstruction, the US would rebuild Gaza, in a process that will take 10-15 years, and might even send boots on the ground.

