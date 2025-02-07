Trump imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court

US President Donald Trump issued sanctions to members of the International Criminal Court through an executive order on Thursday evening as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrapped up his day meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Trump said the ICC abused its power by issuing "baseless arrest warrants" targeting Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, according to the order.

"The ICC has no jurisdiction over the United States or Israel, as neither country is a party to the Rome Statute or a member of the ICC," the order said. "Neither country has ever recognized the ICC's jurisdiction, and both nations are thriving democracies with militaries that strictly adhere to the laws of war."

Trump said the US expects its allies to oppose any ICC actions against the US, Israel or any other of its allies that has not consented to ICC jurisdiction. ICC PROSECUTOR Karim Khan speaks during an interview in The Hague, earlier this year. (credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)

Consequences of US sanctions on ICC

According to the order, the US will impose "tangible and significant consequences" on those responsible for the ICC's transgressions which may include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the US for ICC officials, employees, agents and their immediate family members.

The order said any effort by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute protected persons constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

According to the order, protected persons include current or former members of the US armed forces; current or former elected or appointed US government officials; any foreign person that is a citizen or lawful resident of a US ally that has not consented to ICC jurisdiction; current or former members of the armed forces of US allies; current or former elected or appointed government officials of US allies; or any other person currently or formerly employed by or working on behalf of such a government.

The order does not prohibit transactions for the conduct of the official business of the federal government by employees, grantees or contractors.

A bill that would've sanctioned the ICC failed to pass through the Senate in January with Republicans failing to reach the 60 vote threshold needed by six votes.