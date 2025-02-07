Trump names former Jerusalem Post publisher Tom Rose US ambassador to Poland

US President Donald Trump named Tom Rose, a one-time publisher and CEO of The Jerusalem Post, as the US ambassador to Poland, Trump announced on his Truth Social social media platform on Friday.

"I am pleased to announce that Thomas Rose will serve as the next United States Ambassador to Poland," Trump wrote. "Thomas is a highly respected businessman and commentator, who had a successful radio show on Sirius XM for almost a decade, and served as the Publisher and CEO of The Jerusalem Post. He will make sure our interests are represented in Poland, and always put America First."

Following the announcement, Rose responded on X/Twitter, expressing his gratitude for the nomination.

Previous role

"I am deeply honored and profoundly humbled to be asked by our history making @POTUS to serve as Ambassador to Poland," Rose wrote. "If confirmed, I will spend each and every day doing my very best to promote, defend, and advance the interests of the United States of America and our fabulous @realDonaldTrump President."

Rose served as the publisher & CEO of the Post for eight years between June 1997 and Jun 2005.

Indianapolis described him as a "fiery conservative" and "diehard Zionist." He is also an Orthodox Jew.