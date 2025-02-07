Trump admin.: IDF must completely withdraw from Lebanon by Feb. 18

The Trump administration wants February 18 to be the date that Israel completes its withdrawal from southern Lebanon, US Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus said at a Friday press conference in Beirut.

Ortagus added that the US opposes any integration of Hezbollah into the new Lebanese government and stressed that this is a "red line" for the Trump administration.

The withdrawal of Israeli troops was supposed to take place on January 27, when the White House announced that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah would be extended until February 18.

Lebanon said that it will continue to comply with the agreement until February 18 and that the US will begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese security prisoners in Israeli prisons who were arrested after October 7, 2023, the White House statement said.

IAF struck Hezbollah weaponry the day before

The day before the Trump administration announcement, the IAF had struck two military sites in Lebanon, saying that they had Hezbollah weaponry.

The IDF said that the presence of these weapons and trying to smuggle such weaponry into Lebanon through its border with Syria is a violation of the ceasefire agreement.