Footage shows Gazans close to border fence despite 700m buffer zone

Gazans were seen approaching the border fence near Nahal Oz on Sunday, social media footage showed, despite the requirement for the IDF to maintain a 700m buffer zone according to the ceasefire agreement, following the IDF's withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor earlier.

עזתים תועדו בקרבת הגדר, צה"ל ירה להרחקה וברצועה דיווחו על הרוגים; בעוטף זעמו: "הפקרות"

The IDF responded by firing shots to disperse the crowd, Israeli media reported. According to Gaza reports, three were killed as a result of the shooting.

Defense Minister Israel Katz responded to the incident in the evening, saying, "Israel's security policy regarding Gaza is clear: Anyone who enters the buffer zone does so at their own risk.

"There will be zero tolerance for anyone who threatens IDF forces or the border area and communities. We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7.

"IDF troops acted appropriately today in identifying and addressing the threat, and this will continue in the future. The IDF is prepared for any scenario and will respond forcefully to any threat," Katz concluded. Defense Minister Israel Katz attends a Foreign Affairs and Defense committee discussion at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on January 22, 2025. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Former National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented, "The Gazans are arriving 300 meters from Nahal Oz this morning, positioning themselves for the next massacre. Instead of shooting everyone, "warning shooting" is being carried out - which doesn't really bother them."

He then said this was exactly why he didn't want to be a part of the deal.