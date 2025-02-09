Likud joins European right-wing political alliance Patriots.eu as observer member

European right-wing alliance Patriots.eu announced on Sunday that the Likud had joined their political alliance as an observer member.

Patriots.eu is a political alliance of right-wing and far-right European national political parties. It is primarily aimed at organizing the various right-wing parties in the European Parliament.

We warmly welcome the @Likud_Party as an Observer Member. Together, we will strengthen our bonds and promote our shared values of democracy, freedom, and cultural heritage. pic.twitter.com/BEVSIaZMmY — Patriots.eu (@PatriotsEU) February 9, 2025

The group was founded by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and is currently led by Jordan Bardella, head of the far-right National Rally in France.

Other prominent member parties are Alternative for Germany, Law and Justice (Poland), Vox (Spain, and Lega (Italy).

Likud will be the first non-European party to join in any capacity.