Israeli cabinet delays decision on October 7 inquiry for three months

The Israeli cabinet ruled to delay a decision on establishing a state commission of inquiry into the events of October 7, reports announced on Saturday night.

The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, decided to delay the establishment of a state probe by three months following a lengthy and tense debate.

Only "the elected government of Israel" will decide when the ongoing conflict between Israel and the terror groups in our region will end, Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu stated that the "historic campaign" must be ended by the government rather than any other official, "no matter who they are."

"We are in a war with seven fronts; we must investigate what happened fully, not partially, and not with bias," Netanyahu added. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a cabinet meeting; illustrative. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Sa'ar seeking the commission's establishment

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar presented a detailed proposal for the establishment of the commission, addressing three main questions: What will be investigated, who will investigate, and when the investigation will take place.