Trump says he is committed to US ownership of Gaza

US President proposes redevelopment plan for Gaza while considering refugee options, drawing immediate rebuke from Hamas leadership.

Updated: FEBRUARY 10, 2025 01:06
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump speaks at the White House last week. The timing of his Gaza plan announcement is problematic in terms of the return of the hostages, the writer cautions. (photo credit: Kent Nishimura/Reuters)
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he is committed to buying and owning Gaza, but could give sections of the land to other states in the Middle East to help in the rebuilding effort.

Trump made his comments to reporters aboard Air Force One while flying to the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

“We will make Gaza into a good site for future development; we will take care of the Palestinians and make sure they are not murdered,” he added.

Additionally, he said that while he believed Middle Eastern nations would be willing to take Palestinians after he meets with them, he would be looking at individual cases of allowing Palestinian refugees into the US.

Trump has several talks lined up with Middle Eastern leaders, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Hamas responds to Trump

Ezzat El Rashq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, condemned President Trump's remarks, the group said in a statement.

Palestinians will foil all displacement plans, Rashq added, shortly after Trump's comments.



